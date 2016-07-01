FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

One Direction, Lionel Richie winners at Silver Clef Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Boy band One Direction, singer Lionel Richie and violinist Andre Rieu were among the winners at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Friday, an annual event raising money for a British musical therapy charity.

One Direction, currently on a break, were named "Best Live Act", the only award voted for by the public; Richie, Patti Smith, Rieu and band Massive Attack were among the other winners.

The event, which began in 1976, raises money for charity Nordoff Robbins, which uses music therapy to help children and adults. (Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

