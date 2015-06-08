FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Broadway's 2015 Tony Awards winners
#Media News
June 8, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Broadway's 2015 Tony Awards winners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout with winners)
    NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The following is a list of
winners in major categories at the Tony Awards, American
theatre's highest honors which were  handed out on Sunday at
Radio City Music Hall. 
    
Best musical: 
"Fun Home"

Best play: 
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon
Stephens
    
Best revival of a musical:
"The King and I"

Best revival of a play:
"Skylight"
    
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"
    
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Helen Mirren, "The Audience"

Best direction of a musical:
Sam Gold, "Fun Home"

Best direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the
Night-Time"

Best book of a musical:
"Fun Home," Lisa Kron

Best original score:
"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron

Best choreography: 
"An American in Paris"    
  

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sunil Nair)

