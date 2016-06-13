FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
June 13, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout with winners)
    NEW YORK June 12 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American
theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the
Beacon Theater in New York.
    The following is a list of winners in major categories:
    
    Best musical:
    "Hamilton"
        
    Best play: 
    "The Humans" by Stephen Karam 
        
    Best revival of a musical:
    "The Color Purple"
    
    Best revival of a play:
    "Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"
    
    Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
    Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple" 
        
    Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
    Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
    
    Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
    Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night" 
       
    Best performance by a leading actor in a play: 
    Frank Langella, "The Father" 
    
    Best book of a musical:
    "Hamilton"
        
    Best original score:
    "Hamilton"
        
    Best choreography:
    "Hamilton"
    

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
