UPDATE 1-Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

(New throughout with winners) NEW YORK June 12 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York. The following is a list of winners in major categories: Best musical: "Hamilton" Best play: "The Humans" by Stephen Karam Best revival of a musical: "The Color Purple" Best revival of a play: "Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge" Best performance by a leading actress in a musical: Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple" Best performance by a leading actor in a musical: Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton" Best performance by a leading actress in a play: Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night" Best performance by a leading actor in a play: Frank Langella, "The Father" Best book of a musical: "Hamilton" Best original score: "Hamilton" Best choreography: "Hamilton" (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Michael Perry)