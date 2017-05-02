By Chris Michaud NEW YORK, May 2 Following is a list of nominees in major categories for Broadway's annual Tony awards, which will be presented at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11: Best musical: "Dear Evan Hansen" "Come From Away" "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" "Groundhog Day" Best play: "Oslo" by J. T. Rogers "Sweat" by Lynn Nottage "Indecent" by Paula Vogel "A Doll's House Part 2" by Lucas Hnath Best revival of a musical: "Hello, Dolly!" "Falsettos" "Miss Saigon" Best revival of a play: "August Wilson's Jitney" "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes" "Six Degrees of Separation" "Present Laughter" Best performance by a leading actress in a musical: Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!" Christine Ebersole, "War Paint" Patti LuPone, "War Paint" Denee Benton, "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" Eva Noblezada, "Miss Saigon" Best performance by a leading actor in a musical: Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen" Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day" David Hyde Pierce, "Hello, Dolly!" Josh Groban, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" Christian Borle, "Falsettos" Best performance by a leading actress in a play: Jennifer Ehle, "Oslo" Laurie Metcalf, "A Dolls' House Part 2" Cate Blanchett, "The Present" Laura Linney, "The Little Foxes" Sally Field, "The Glass Menagerie" Best performance by a leading actor in a play: Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter" Jefferson Mays, "Oslo" Chris Cooper, "A Doll's House, Part 2" Denis Arndt, "Heisenberg" Corey Hawkins, "Six Degrees of Separation Best book of a musical: "Dear Evan Hansen" "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" "Come From Away" "Groundhog Day The Musical" Best original score: "Dear Evan Hansen" "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" "Groundhog Day The Musical" "Come From Away" Best choreography: "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" "Bandstand" "Come From Away" "Groundhog Day The Musical" "Holiday Inn" (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Bernard Orr)