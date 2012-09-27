FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DSV buys logistics activities from Czech firm AWT
September 27, 2012

DSV buys logistics activities from Czech firm AWT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy the road, air and sea freight activities and contract logistics of Czech firm AWT Cechofracht a.s.

The parties had agreed not to disclose the transaction price, DSV said in a statement.

In the last 12 months, the activities acquired from AWT Cechofracht a.s. generated revenue of about 30 million euros, DSV said.

The transaction will take effect from Sept 27.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
