Sept 29 (Reuters) - Axa SA : * French insurer Axa SA to spin out private equity arm - financial times * Plans to reduce stake in private equity unit to 21 percent - financial times * Deal values unit at 510 million euros - ft * Dominique senequier to own 10 percent shares in new company- ft * Employees to own 46 percent stake in spin off- financial times * Spin off deal to be announced early this week - financial times * For more news, please click here