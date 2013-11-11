FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA buys stake in Colombia's Colpatria for 259 mln eur
November 11, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

AXA buys stake in Colombia's Colpatria for 259 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - French insurance group AXA said on Monday it will buy a 51 percent stake in the insurance operations of Colombian group Colpatria for 259 million euros ($346 million) in a move to enter the Colombian insurance market.

Colpatria’s unit, called Colpatria Seguros, is Colombia’s fourth biggest insurance company, with a market share of 7 percent, AXA said in a statement.

“This acquisition gives AXA a unique opportunity to enter the fast-growing Colombian insurance market with well-established positions in all lines of business, while benefiting from the support of a solid and reputable local partner,” Henri de Castries, Chairman and CEO of AXA, said in a statement.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson

