AXA in talks to buy Genworth LPI for 475 mln eur
#Funds News
July 22, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

AXA in talks to buy Genworth LPI for 475 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA said it is in exclusive talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection Insurance (LPI) for 475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to create the third-biggest player in the European creditor insurance market.

Genworth Financial said in a statement that it expected to accept the offer for the unit and that it would record an after-tax loss of about $310 million in the second quarter related to the sale and pension settlement costs.

In 2014, Genworth LPI had revenue of $951 million, while net operating income was $8 million, AXA said. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)

