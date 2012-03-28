FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AXA says Solvency 1 ratio over 200 pct end-February
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-AXA says Solvency 1 ratio over 200 pct end-February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Solvency 1 ratio over 200 pct at February end

* Economic capital ratio about 160 pct at February end (Adds details, share price)

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 insurer AXA said on Wednesday that its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, had risen to more than 200 percent by the end of February from 188 percent at the end of last year.

In addition, AXA said in slides to be shown at an investors’ conference in London that its economic capital ratio stood at about 160 percent at the end of February. That compares with 148 percent at the end of last year.

The two measures indicate that “AXA’s balance sheet remains robust at the end of February 2012,” the insurer said in a statement.

AT 0723 GMT AXA shares, which have lost around 13 percent of their value in the last 12 months, were trading 0.04 percent lower at 12.83 euros, slightly outperforming the CAC 40 index, down 0.6 percent.

Reporting by Christian Plumb and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Elena Berton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.