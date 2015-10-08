FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AXA Investment Managers hires for US operations
October 8, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-AXA Investment Managers hires for US operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Jamison Gagnier director of U.S. institutional sales, Rafael Tovar director of U.S. wholesale offshore sales and Leticia Aymerich head of client service, Americas.

Gagnier joins from Loomis, Sayles & Co, an investment subsidiary of Natixis, where he was responsible for institutional sales of equities, fixed income and alternatives.

Tovar joins from Nikko Asset Management, where he was responsible for business development across Latin America pensions and offshore bank platforms, family offices and consultants.

Aymerich joins from AXA Investment Managers in Spain where she most recently served as head of client service and legal. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

