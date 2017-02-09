BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Daniel Neep regional sales manager of its UK wholesale sales team.
Based in Leeds, he will report to James Norden, head of strategic partnerships and regional sales.
Previously, Neep worked at Close Brothers Asset Management Ltd as business development director. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.