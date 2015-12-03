FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA ups dividend payout target as it unveils Solvency 2 capital management
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

AXA ups dividend payout target as it unveils Solvency 2 capital management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - AXA unveiled on Thursday a 170-230 target range for its capital ratio under new EU risk rules, which the French insurer said would allow higher dividends, invest in business growth and maintain its current investment risk appetite.

Europe’s second-biggest insurer calculated its Solvency II ratio, which compares its capital on hand with the amount of buffer the rules say it should hold for the risks on its books, at 212 percent as at the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
