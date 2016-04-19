FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA expands property and casualty business in Africa with Lloyd's
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

AXA expands property and casualty business in Africa with Lloyd's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - France’s AXA unveiled a joint venture in Africa with Lloyd’s of London insurer Chaucer in a bid to enter the “growing and profitable” specialty insurance market covering a range of political, energy and infrastructure risk.

AXA, Europe’s second-largest insurer, has made several acquisitions in Africa since 2014 and currently operates in Cameroon, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Algeria.

“We have an ambition for our turnover to rise rapidly,” AXA Deputy Chief Executive Denis Duverne said on Tuesday, adding that it was “not relevant at this stage to say what revenue we are targeting”.

Faced with low interest rates in the Unites States and the euro zone, insurers are looking to emerging markets for growth. Specialty insurance can cover everything from insuring oil rigs to footballers’ legs. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris, Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.