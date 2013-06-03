FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA PE, AENA to bid on Abertis Luton stake-source
June 3, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

AXA PE, AENA to bid on Abertis Luton stake-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - AXA Private Equity and Spanish airport operator AENA are teaming up to bid for Abertis’ 90 percent stake in London Luton Airport, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The bid values the stake at more than 400 million euros ($521.18 million), the source said, confirming an earlier report in Spanish newspaper Expansion.

An Abertis spokesman earlier confirmed talks were ongoing with AENA. An AXA Private Equity spokeswoman in Paris declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

