Axa France chief quits

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Nicolas Moreau, the head of insurer AXA’s French division and a member of the board, has decided to leave with effect from June 30, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Moreau had been seen as a potential new chief executive of the parent company until March this year when German-born Thomas Buberl, head of the German business, was named to the role, replacing Henri de Castries with effect from September.

AXA, which is due to present its medium-term strategy plan in June, said Moreau’s replacement at Axa France would be announced shortly.

“I wish the new leadership team led by Thomas Buberl every success,” Moreau was quoted as saying in the statement. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)