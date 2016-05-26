FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA executive quits, management reshuffle looms under new CEO
May 26, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

AXA executive quits, management reshuffle looms under new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA announced another executive departure on Thursday, signalling a wider management reshuffle under the new chief executive.

AXA said Jean-Laurent Granier, chief executive of global property and casualty business and a member of the management committee, was to quit after 26 years in the company.

This follows the upcoming departure of the head of AXA France Nicolas Moreau, announced earlier in May.

Thomas Buberl, the incoming chief executive who will replace Henri de Castries in September, is to present the insurer’s medium-term plan on June 21. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

