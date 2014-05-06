FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA to participate in Banca Monte dei Paschi capital hike
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

AXA to participate in Banca Monte dei Paschi capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - AXA, Europe’s No. 2 insurer, intends to participate in a 5 billion-euro capital hike by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its deputy CEO Denis Duverne said in a conference call on Tuesday.

“We have taken part in all capital hikes until present. We intend to do so during the next capital hike, being vigilant about developments in the governance,” Duverne said.

“We have confidence in the current management of the bank”.

Italy’s third-largest bank seeks to plug any possible holes in its finances ahead of a review of the continent’s lenders by the European Central Bank.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.