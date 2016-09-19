FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AXA names five new members to AXA IM Chorus investment team
September 19, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-AXA names five new members to AXA IM Chorus investment team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Multi-asset investor AXA Investment Managers appointed five new members to AXA IM Chorus, its new investment team focused on liquid absolute return strategies.

AXA appointed as co-chief information officers Jérôme Brochard and Hector Chan, both of who join from Goldman Sachs .

While Brochard most recently served as managing director in the equities division, Chan served as managing director and head of Asia Pacific FICC structuring.

AXA also named Augustin Landier as head of research. Landier most recently worked as a senior consultant at Capital Fund Management.

Ahcène Garèche was named senior quant researcher and Philippe Muller as chief technology development officer, AXA said.

While Garèche most recently worked at hedge fund Marshall Wace as a quantitative researcher, Muller joins from Adtech company Criteo where he was a senior engineering lead. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
