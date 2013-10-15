FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's oil fund, AXA to buy real estate loans through JV
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 7:54 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's oil fund, AXA to buy real estate loans through JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s $790 billion sovereign wealth fund has formed a joint venture with AXA Real Estate to invest in large senior real estate loans of up to 600 million euros, primarily in France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the fund said on Tuesday.

AXA Real Estate, a unit of French insures AXA will manage the portfolio on behalf of the two investors, the fund, commonly known as the oil fund said.

“The joint venture will allow Norges Bank Investment Management to achieve two main objectives: invest in commercial real estate debt, and invest alongside an experienced team with balance sheet capacity and long term investment horizon,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.