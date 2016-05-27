FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Axa sells UK business to Phoenix Group, to book 400 mln euro loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Axa sells UK business to Phoenix Group, to book 400 mln euro loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - French insurance company Axa said on Friday it had agreed to sell its UK investment and pensions business and its direct protection business in the UK to Phoenix Group Holdings.

Axa said the sale of its UK Life & Savings businesses, including the transaction announced today, the sale of the offshore investment bonds business based in the Isle of Man announced on April 28, and the sale of the wrap platform Elevate announced on May 4 would raise a total of about 632 million pounds (832 million euros).

It added that it expects to book a 400 million euro net loss on these transactions, and that the deal is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.