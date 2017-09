PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Axa said on Monday that the spin-off of its private equity arm had resulted in a capital gain of 200 million euros ($271 million).

The French insurer will retain a 22.6 percent stake in the now-independent fund manager, which renamed itself Ardian. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Lionel Laurent)