AXA to reap 200 mln eur from private-equity sale
March 22, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

AXA to reap 200 mln eur from private-equity sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - AXA is to reap a 200 million-euro ($259.94 million) capital gain from a management buyout of its private-equity unit, the French insurer said on Friday.

In a statement confirming earlier reports, AXA said it had agreed to a deal that will leave it with a 26.9 percent stake in AXA Private Equity, while the unit’s management and staff will own 40 percent.

The proposed deal values AXA PE at 510 million euros and is pending approval from staff representatives and regulatory authorities. Closing is due before the end of September. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

