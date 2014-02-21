FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

AXA says net income rises 14 pct, lifts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 insurer, AXA , said on Friday its 2013 net income rose 14 percent at constant exchange rates, helped by stronger growth in its life, and property and casualty businesses, as well as a recovery in asset management.

AXA reported an increase in net income to 4.48 billion euros ($6.14 billion) from 4.06 billion in the previous year, as stronger performances in all business lines were partly offset by a negative impact relating to interest rates and foreign exchange hedging derivatives.

AXA, which said it would raise its dividend by 13 percent to 0.81 euros per share, said adjusted return on equity improved to 14.8 percent from 13 percent in 2012, slightly below the company’s 15 percent target in its strategic plan through 2015.

Analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll had on average forecast 2013 net income of 4.96 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)

