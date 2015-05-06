FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA revenue up 10 percent, helped by weak euro
May 6, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

AXA revenue up 10 percent, helped by weak euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - AXA, Europe’s second-biggest insurer, said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue rose 10 percent, helped by the euro’s weakness against other currencies.

Adjusted for exchange rate variations, the group’s revenue rose a more modest 2 percent to 31.5 billion euros ($35.7 billion).

Sales increased in all business lines, with the strongest growth reported in asset management and international insurance.

“We are confident in our capacity to carry through with our Ambition AXA plan,” Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin told journalists on a conference call.

Under the plan, the group aims to improve its profitability through cost-cutting to achieve a savings target of 1.9 billion euros by the end of the year.

Harlin also said a recent spike in bond yields was good news for the group’s solvency and results as it would allow the company to reinvest at higher interest rates.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Protard

