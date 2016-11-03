FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-AXA nine-month revenue edges higher, solvency ratio dips
#Corrections News
November 3, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-AXA nine-month revenue edges higher, solvency ratio dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous text from headline)

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - AXA, France's biggest insurer, reported a marginal increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year, with stronger property and casualty premiums helping to offset weakness in life insurance and asset management.

Group revenue was 75.7 billion euros ($83.99 billion), up 0.1 percent from the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

AXA's Solvency II ratio -- a measure of its capital strength under new EU risk-measurement rules for insurers -- edged down 6 percentage points to 191 percent at end-September due to the negative impact of new capital rules introduced this quarter by the European insurance regulator EIOPA. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas and David Goodman)

