3 months ago
Insurer AXA plans to float its U.S. operations in 2018
May 10, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 3 months ago

Insurer AXA plans to float its U.S. operations in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA plans to float its operations in the United States, combining life insurance and asset management, in the first half of 2018, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came as AXA reported that first quarter revenues had dipped 0.1 percent from the same period last year to 31.6 billion euros ($34.4 billion), as stronger property and casualty premiums slightly offset a weaker performance at the company's life insurance business.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

