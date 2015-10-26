FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA says 9-mth revenues grow 9 pct, confident ahead of Solvency II
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

AXA says 9-mth revenues grow 9 pct, confident ahead of Solvency II

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - AXA, Europe’s second-biggest insurer, said on Monday revenues rose by nine percent in the first nine months of the year, as it benefited from a weaker euro, growth in both mature and emerging markets, as well as tariff hikes.

Revenue grew to 76 billion euros ($84 billion), up two percent at constant exchange rates.

Growth at the life insurance and savings division, AXA’s biggest, was up one percent on a comparable basis. Revenue from the company’s property and casualty business also rose one percent, boosted by price increases and higher sales in Asia.

Sales in asset management businesses rose five percent on a comparable basis.

“The results confirm the growth momentum in our three business lines, as well as the solidity of our balance sheet, which positions us well ahead of Solvency II,” financial director Gerald Harlin told journalists on a conference call, referring to EU insurance regulations to take effect in January 2016. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.