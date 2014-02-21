AXA targets 1.2 bln eur in investments in 2014

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 insurer, AXA , is targeting close to 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in investments this year, Chief Executive Henri de Castries said on Friday, without saying if they would be aimed at emerging markets.

“We have an ambitious investment programme, nearly 1.2 billion euros in 2014,” the CEO told journalists.

AXA has been increasing its exposure to high-growth emerging markets in search of higher margins. Around 5 billion euros have been reinvested in emerging markets since 2010. ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)