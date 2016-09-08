FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA markets perpetual US dollar securities at around 4.75%
September 8, 2016 / 1:43 AM / a year ago

AXA markets perpetual US dollar securities at around 4.75%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - AXA is marketing US dollar-denominated Tier 2 notes at around 4.75%.

The perpetual non-call 5.5-year offering is expected to be rated A3/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

The Reg S securities will rank junior to senior and dated subordinated debt.

Citigroup and HSBC are joint global coordinators. The JGCs are also working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale as joint bookrunners.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
