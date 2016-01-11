AXA taps Hollande advisor Laurence Boone as chief economist

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA said on Monday it has appointed French President Francois Hollande’s top economics advisor as the group’s chief economist.

Boone, who helped craft France’s position during the Greek debt crisis since 2014 when she joined Hollande’s office, is to replace retiring chief economist Eric Chaney and will also be the head of research at AXA Investment Managers, the group said.

The holder of a PhD from the London Business School, Boone previously worked as the chief European Economist of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital’s France economist as well as the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Bate Felix)