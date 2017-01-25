FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 7 months ago

AXA CEO says not interested in Generali -DPA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.

AXA's CEO Thomas Buberl, who was speaking to DPA on the sidelines of a conference in Germany on Tuesday, was quoted as saying that it was "not its strategy" to be a big consolidator in the sector.

An AXA spokesman declined to comment but confirmed Buberl had been speaking at a conference in Germany on Tuesday.

AXA was rumoured to be among potential suitors for Italy's largest insurer after Italian banking and insurance group Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed on Tuesday that it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali in what would be one of Europe's biggest such deals.

Generali's recent leadership change and the perceived instability of its share register, combined with political weakness in Rome, which sees it as a strategic asset, have all encouraged bid talk. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)

