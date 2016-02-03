AXA says to sell Hungary banking business

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA said on Wednesday it reached a deal with OTP Bank to sell its Hungarian banking operations as its AXA Bank Europe unit focuses on the Belgian retail market.

The sale of AXA Bank Hungary will lead to a one-time loss of about 80 million euros ($87.4 million) in terms of net income, AXA said, adding that it had taken a provision in its 2015 accounts.

“This transaction is the final step in the repositioning of AXA Bank Europe as a fully focused Belgian retail bank, serving almost 1 million clients and operating jointly with AXA Insurance in Belgium,” AXA Bank Europe Chief Executive Jef Van In said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Anand Basu)