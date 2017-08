July 12 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Jean-Christophe Menioux as chief financial officer and general secretary.

Menioux, who replaces Elie Harari, joins from AXA Group, another unit of AXA SA, where he most recently headed the life and savings business line. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)