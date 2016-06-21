FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

AXA says targets 3-7 pct earnings per share growth in 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - AXA said it aimed to post 3-7 percent growth of annual earnings per share in 2016-2020 through a plan to boost efficiency and focus on areas such as corporate property and casualty insurance, savings products requiring little capital and Asia.

"These initiatives will position AXA to grow earnings and increase dividends, even in a context of continued low interest rates," AXA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plan, due to be presented by incoming CEO Thomas Buberl during an investor day on Tuesday, includes a target for 2.1 billion euros ($2.38 billion) in cost savings by 2020.

$1 = 0.8824 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas

