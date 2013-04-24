FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA to buy 50 pct of Tian Ping in 485 mln eur deal
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

AXA to buy 50 pct of Tian Ping in 485 mln eur deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - AXA said it agreed to buy 50 percent of Chinese property and casualty insurance company Tian Ping for 485 million euros ($631 million) to strengthen its position in high-growth markets.

AXA and Tian Ping’s current shareholders will jointly control Tian Ping, while AXA’s existing Chinese property and casualty operations are expected to be integrated within the new joint venture, AXA said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Catherine Bremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.