June 22 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Chris Price UK head of insurance solutions.

Price joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director of insurance asset management and head of industry solutions in the UK.

He will be based in London and report to Mathilde Sauvé, head of institutional solutions at AXA IM. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)