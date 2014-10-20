FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-AXA Investment Managers appoints three members to board
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 20, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-AXA Investment Managers appoints three members to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial holding company AXA SA, named three members to its board.

The company appointed Christof Kutscher as chairman, Barbara Fallon-Walsh and Peter Clarke as non-executive directors.

Kutscher, who joined in April, has worked with UBS Global Asset Management in Europe and Asia, LGT Capital Management and Swiss Bank Corp. Kutscher is based in Hong Kong.

Fallon-Walsh, who also joined in April, has previously held executive positions in the Vanguard Group and Bank of America . She is based in the United States.

Clarke, who is based in London, will join as a non-executive director in the coming months, the company said.

He was earlier with the Man Group, where he became the CEO in 2007, and has also worked in Citibank and Morgan Grenfell. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.