MOVES-AXA Investment Managers appoints three members to board

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial holding company AXA SA, named three members to its board.

The company appointed Christof Kutscher as chairman, Barbara Fallon-Walsh and Peter Clarke as non-executive directors.

Kutscher, who joined in April, has worked with UBS Global Asset Management in Europe and Asia, LGT Capital Management and Swiss Bank Corp. Kutscher is based in Hong Kong.

Fallon-Walsh, who also joined in April, has previously held executive positions in the Vanguard Group and Bank of America . She is based in the United States.

Clarke, who is based in London, will join as a non-executive director in the coming months, the company said.

He was earlier with the Man Group, where he became the CEO in 2007, and has also worked in Citibank and Morgan Grenfell. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)