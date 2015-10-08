FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-AXA Investment appoints Asia sovereign wealth funds head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Tom Clapham as head of sovereign wealth funds and central banks in Asia.

Clapham will be based in Hong Kong and report to Terence Lam, head of sales and marketing in Asia as well as to Pierre De Bonneville, head of sovereign and supranational entities.

Clapham joins AXA Investment Managers from Macquarie Securities Group, where he was director of institutional sales. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
