MOVES-AXA IM creates global emerging markets fixed income team
June 24, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-AXA IM creates global emerging markets fixed income team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers will create a global emerging markets (GEM) fixed income team and said the head of its emerging markets fixed income had decided to leave the company.

The company said it would merge its emerging markets debt teams based in London and Paris with the Asian fixed income team based in Hong Kong to create the GEM team.

Damien Buchet, who has been with the company for five years, will leave in September, the company said on Wednesday.

The company appointed Sailesh Lad as a senior portfolio manager to the GEM fixed income team.

Lad, who joins from Ignis Asset Management, has previously worked at Henderson Global Investors, BlueBay Asset Management and Moore Capital Management.

AXA IM also appointed Olga Fedotova as the head of emerging market credit. She will join in August from UniCredit SpA .

Fedotova has previously worked at HSBC and ING Bank. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

