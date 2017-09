Jan 13 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed The Duy Nguyen as senior portfolio manager.

He will be based in Paris and report to Alexandre Martin-Min, co-head of securitised and structured assets, the company said.

He joins from Natixis SA, where he spent five years in the European asset-backed securities and collateralised loan obligations trading team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)