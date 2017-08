Oct 25 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA said it named Franz Wenzel as institutional solutions strategist for the institutional solutions team.

Wenzel will report to Mathilde Sauvé, head of institutional solutions.

Prior to his new role, Wenzel was the chief strategist in the research and investment team at AXA. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)