MOVES-Gregory Venizelos joins AXA Investment as senior credit strategist

Nov 5 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, a part of French financial group AXA SA, said it appointed Gregory Venizelos senior credit strategist in its research and investment strategy team.

Venizelos, who joined in September, is based in London, AXA Investment said in a statement.

The research and investment strategy team is led by Eric Chaney, head of research at the company and chief economist at AXA Group.

Venizelos joins AXA Investment from BNP Paribas, where he was senior credit strategist in the company’s fixed income division. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)