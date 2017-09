Feb 2 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, a part of French financial group AXA SA, appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson co-heads for the Nordic region.

AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn client service manager, the firm said.

The three join from UBS Global Asset Management, where they worked together for five years.

Orhamn will oversee AXA Investment’s client service, sales support and marketing for the Nordic region. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)