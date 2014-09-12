FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AXA Investment Managers expands fixed income team in Asia
#Funds News
September 12, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-AXA Investment Managers expands fixed income team in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) appointed Honyu Fung as senior portfolio manager and Jason Pang as portfolio manager in its Asian fixed income team.

Both Fung and Pang will be based out of Hong Kong and report to Jim Veneau, AXA IM’s head of fixed income in Asia.

Prior to joining AXA IM, Fung was an associate director overseeing Asian fixed income mandates for more than 11 years at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Fung will manage key client portfolios and provide credit sector coverage at AXA IM.

Pang previously worked as a senior Asian fixed income investment manager at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.

He will manage fixed income portfolios and provide bottom up credit analysis on Asian fixed income issuers at AXA IM.

AXA IM is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group.

