FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former DuPont car paint unit Axalta rises 7.4 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Former DuPont car paint unit Axalta rises 7.4 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares of vehicle paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sold by chemical maker DuPont to Carlyle Group LP last year, rose as much as 7.4 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $4.8 billion.

The stock touched a high of $20.94 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Carlyle raised $975 million by selling all the 50 million shares in the offering, 5 million more than planned, diluting its stake in Axalta to 79 percent from 98 percent.

The offering was priced at $19.50 per share, at the midpoint of the expected range of $18-$21. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.