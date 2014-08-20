Carlyle-backed Axalta Coating Systems files for IPO

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Carlyle Group LP backed performance coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company listed Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan among the underwriters for the IPO. (bit.ly/1wa9s6z)

Philadelphia-based Axalta makes liquid and powder coatings for the automotive and general transportation industries. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)