LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Axa Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said on Monday it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board.

Verbrugghe, who has been at AXA Private Equity for 13 years and heads the firm’s New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier.