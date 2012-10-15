FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AXA Private Equity adds NY boss to executive board
#Funds News
October 15, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AXA Private Equity adds NY boss to executive board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Benoit Verbrugghe joins executive board

* Verbrugghe instrumental in fundraising and US deals

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - AXA Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board, rewarding the 13-year veteran of the firm for his dealmaking and fundraising successes.

Verbrugghe, who heads the firm’s New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier, AXA Private Equity said on Monday.

Verbrugghe, 37, played a key part in raising a new $7.1 billion euro fund for buying portfolios of private equity assets from banks and other institutions, the largest fund raised by a European private equity group this year.

He was also instrumental in two of the largest such deals, when the group acquired a $1.7 billion portfolio from Citigroup in 2011 and $1.9 billion portfolio from Bank of America in 2010, AXA Private Equity said in a statement.

Verbrugghe will sit on the board alongside Senequier, Dominique Gaillard, Managing Director Direct Funds, Vincent Gombault, Managing Director Funds of Funds, and Stephan Illenberger, Managing Director.

