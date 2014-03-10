Symrise CEO says too early for bids for ingredient maker Diana

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - It is too early to make an indicative offer for French food ingredient maker Diana Group, the chief executive of Symrise said on Monday.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Diana, owned by private equity firm Ardian, had attracted bids worth more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion) including debt from Germany’s Symrise and Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)