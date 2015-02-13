FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axcelis makes changes to board ahead of likely proxy fight
February 13, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Axcelis makes changes to board ahead of likely proxy fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment company Axcelis Technologies Inc said it was shuffling its board and separating the roles of chairman and chief executive as it prepared for a potential proxy fight with an activist hedge fund.

In a letter to shareholders, Axcelis said Friday it was nominating three new board members, one of whom will become the independent chairman following the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Axcelis CEO Mary Puma has served as Axcelis’ chairman since 2005. The company said it had made some of these changes based on suggestions from shareholders.

Hedge fund Vertex Capital Partners LLC owns a roughly 7 percent stake in Axcelis, which has a market capitalization of around $300 million.

Vertex, which has said Axcelis’ stock price has underperformed, unveiled its own slate of directors in a regulatory filing this month. It is pushing to install six of the company’s nine board members.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernadette Baum

